Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound climbs as DXY weakens under 99 mark; GBP/INR futures surge above 120 mark

Pound climbs as DXY weakens under 99 mark; GBP/INR futures surge above 120 mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GBP/USD is higher by over half a percent on Wednesday tracking weakness in dollar overseas. The dollar index fell under 99 mark for the first time in more than two weeks amid Fed rate cut expectations. Besides, chatter about Trump mentioning Hassett as a potential Chairman who is known for his dovish stance is also weighing down the greenback. Looking ahead, upcoming monthly US ADP Employment Change data and the ISM Services PMI would be closely monitored for further cues. In the UK, softer inflation, a cooling labor market, and the Autumn November budget have reinforced bets for a December rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE). This could however act as a headwind for the major pair. GBP/USD is currently quoting at $1.3281, up 0.54% on the day. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 120, up almost1% on the day.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

NPST raises capital of Rs 300 cr from Tata MF

NPST raises capital of Rs 300 cr from Tata MF

Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

Zim Laboratories gets CDSCO nod for Naproxen-Esomeprazole combination capsule

Zim Laboratories gets CDSCO nod for Naproxen-Esomeprazole combination capsule

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon