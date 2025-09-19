Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.28%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.28%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.28% at 7397.75 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 2.72%, UCO Bank rose 2.37% and Canara Bank added 2.04%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 12.00% over last one year compared to the 0.35% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 0.86% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 0.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.38% to close at 25327.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.47% to close at 82626.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market snaps three-day winning streak; consumer durable stocks tumble

Market snaps three-day winning streak; consumer durable stocks tumble

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 28%

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 28%

Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon