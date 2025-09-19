Friday, September 19, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended lower as the Bank of Japan's hawkish tilt lifted the yen. The Nikkei average dropped 0.57 percent to 45,045.81 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.35 percent at 3,147.68.

Japan's two-year government bond yield rose to the highest since 2008 after the Bank of Japan held rates as expected but announced the start of its oversized ETF and REIT holdings, marking a significant and symbolic step away from the ultra-loose policies of the Abenomics era.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

