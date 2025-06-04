Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 0.70%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 0.70%

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 0.70% at 976 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd dropped 1.76%, Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 1.74% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 1.53%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 0.00% over last one year compared to the 12.50% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 0.69% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 0.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.32% to close at 24620.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.32% to close at 80998.25 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

