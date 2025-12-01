Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.02%

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.02% at 893.9 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, SignatureGlobal India Ltd rose 1.75%, Lodha Developers Ltd slipped 1.74% and Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 1.72%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.47% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.79% and Nifty Metal index added 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.10% to close at 26175.75 while the SENSEX has slid 0.08% to close at 85641.9 today.

Granules inaugurates two new Centres of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Maruti Suzuki gains after reporting 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Government approves Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

