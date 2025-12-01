Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts rise

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators further increased net short in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 11629 contracts in the data reported through October 14, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 7153 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Maruti Suzuki gains after reporting 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Government approves Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector

Uno Minda allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Escorts Kubota announces change in senior management

HealthCare Global Enterprises appoints Manish Mattoo as Interim CFO

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

