Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki gains after reporting 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Maruti Suzuki gains after reporting 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.37% to Rs 16,111.90 after the company reported total sales of 229,021 units in November 2025, marking a 26.16% increase compared to 181,531 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,70,971 units (up 20.99% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,622 units (up 23.79% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) jumped 19.66% YoY to 1,82,964 units, total export sales increased by 60.85% YoY to 46,057 units sold in November 2025.

For the period from April- November of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 1,528,650 units, up 5.32% YoY.

 

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 7.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore on a 12.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 40,138.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

