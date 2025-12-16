Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Vedanta, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,932, a premium of 71.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,860.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 167.20 points or 0.64% to 25,860.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.82% to 10.06.

Vedanta, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

