Brainbees Solutions subsidiary incorporates Swara Corp in Delaware, USA

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Swara Baby Products (Swara Baby) has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Swara Corp in the State of Delaware, USA.

Swara Corp has been incorporated with the objective of trading of diapers, disposable consumer hygiene products and to carry out allied activities necessary to support the business.

The Swara Baby has subscribed to 100% of Swara Crops share capital amouting to $10,000 through the acquisition of 10,000 shares at a par value of $1 each. Brainbees Solutions holds an 87.29% fully diluted stake in its subsidiary, Swara Baby.

The said transaction will be completed on or before February 28, 2026.

 

Brainbees Solutions operates in the wholesale trade and contract manufacturing of maternity, baby and kids products, while also offering education and training facilitation services. The company runs its own single brand retail chain under the Babyhug label, giving it a presence across both wholesale and retail channels. Its customers range from retailers in the mother and child segment to expecting mothers, parents of children up to 12 years old, and franchise partners and institutions in the education and training sector.

On a consolidated basis, Brainbees Solutions reported net loss of Rs 35.05 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.23 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 10.19% YoY to Rs 2099.08 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The counter rose 0.72% to end at Rs 288 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

