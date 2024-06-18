Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.88%

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.88% at 1150.3 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 6.82%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.01% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 2.97%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 124.00% over last one year compared to the 25.61% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.10% and Nifty PSE index added 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.39% to close at 23557.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 77301.14 today.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

