Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 0.96% at 917.65 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 2.16%, DLF Ltd dropped 1.44% and Sobha Ltd added 1.35%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 0.01% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 0.79% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.14% to close at 24855.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.18% to close at 81481.86 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon