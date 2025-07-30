Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets fluctuated before ending on a flat note after a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a tsunami that sent waves crashing into coastal areas and prompting alerts across the Pacific.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 40,654.70 ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest-rate decision on Thursday, with no change in interest rates expected. The broader Topix index settled 0.40 percent higher at 2,920.18.

ANA Holdings tumbled 4.1 percent and Advantest dropped 1.1 percent after announcing their earnings results while Sumitomo Pharma surged 16.3 percent after a rating upgrade by JPMorgan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon