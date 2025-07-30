Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 2.77% to 11.21

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,860, a premium of 4.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,855.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 33.95 points or 0.14% to 24,855.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.77% to 11.21.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.17%

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon