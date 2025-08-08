Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.11%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.11% at 874.15 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.52%, Sobha Ltd slipped 3.07% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 2.71%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.02% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.76% and Nifty Auto index is down 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.95% to close at 24363.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.95% to close at 79857.79 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 765 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,400 level; VIX jumps 2.95%

Sensex settles 765 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,400 level; VIX jumps 2.95%

Grasim Inds Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,419 cr

Grasim Inds Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 1,419 cr

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Megasoft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 136.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Megasoft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 136.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon