Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.70% to Rs 1135.38 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 15.32% to Rs 166.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 88.70% to Rs 1135.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 601.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1135.38601.67 89 OPM %26.3631.74 -PBDT260.52209.77 24 PBT209.36195.81 7 NP166.63144.49 15
