Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.60% at 970.2 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd fell 7.51%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 3.45% and Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 3.10%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 3.03% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 0.94% and Nifty Services Sector index added 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.63% to close at 25219.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 82726.64 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kernex Microsystems JV receives LoA from South Central Railways

Greaves Electric's Eltra City XTRA rides a record 342kms on single charge

Board of Aurum Proptech approves acquisition of PropTiger

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

