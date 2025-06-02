Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound speculators increase net longs

Pound speculators increase net longs

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators increased net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 35379 contracts in the data reported through May 27, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 11386 net long contracts.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

