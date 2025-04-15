Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 5.64%, NIFTY jumps 2.19%

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 5.64% at 834.75 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd added 8.48%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 8.14% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 6.74%. The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 3.39% and Nifty Metal index increased 3.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 2.19% to close at 23328.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 2.10% to close at 76734.89 today.

Consumer price inflation slips to lowest in more than five years

Nifty April futures trade at premium

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

Sensex, Nifty end over 2% higher amid U.S. tariff relief; realty shares in demand

Australian markets end slightly higher

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

