Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX tumbled 19.80% to 16.13.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,364.40, a premium of 35.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,328.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 500 points or 2.19% to 23,328.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 19.80% to 16.13.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

Sensex, Nifty end over 2% higher amid U.S. tariff relief; realty shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty end over 2% higher amid U.S. tariff relief; realty shares in demand

Australian markets end slightly higher

Australian markets end slightly higher

China's Shanghai composite index edges up 0.15%

China's Shanghai composite index edges up 0.15%

Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 8000 cr in FY25

Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 8000 cr in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon