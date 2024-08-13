Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.19% to Rs 8.28 croreNet Loss of Quint Digital reported to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.19% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.2815.68 -47 OPM %-61.35-52.30 -PBDT-0.80-4.45 82 PBT-2.09-7.93 74 NP-26.13-3.70 -606
