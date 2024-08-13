BPL consolidated net profit rises 424.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.19% to Rs 19.39 crore

Net profit of BPL rose 424.71% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.19% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.3914.4523.7221.1113.913.0213.382.5513.382.55