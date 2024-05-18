Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 3.95 crore
Net Loss of R R Financial Consultants reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.85% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 19.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.954.07 -3 19.7518.26 8 OPM %-4.300.49 -7.657.50 - PBDT-0.40-0.17 -135 0.830.82 1 PBT-0.44-0.23 -91 0.660.64 3 NP-0.56-0.12 -367 0.370.52 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Semac Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Technojet Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Regal Entertainment &amp; Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ammadoes Trading &amp; Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Q4 PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 18 cr

ZEEL reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon