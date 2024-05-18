ZEEL reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in Q4 FY23.

Pre-tax profit was Rs 114 crore in Q4 FY24 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 46.9 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 210.3 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 38.6% as compared with RS 151.7 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin was 9.7% in Q4 FY24 as against 7.2% in Q4 FY23.

The company's revenue from Advertisement was at Rs 1,110.2 crore (up 10% YoY), revenue from Subscription stood at Rs 949.4 crore (up 8.02% YoY) while revenue from other sales and services was at Rs 110.3 crore (down 57% YoY), due to fewer movie releases and syndication during the period under review.

Domestic advertising revenue for the quarter grew by 10.6% YoY driven by the continued recovery in macro advertising environment and spending pickup by FMCG clients.

On outlook front, in Q1 FY25, the company expects to see most of one-time higher costs towards implementing the interventions, offsetting underlying operating performance improvements and causing softness on margins and from Q2 FY25 it expects gradual margin improvement to kick in. it also expects to deliver industry-leading 18-20% EBITDA margin.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY24.

ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

The scrip rallied 4.26% to end at Rs 140.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations increased 2.7% to Rs 2,169.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2112.1 crore in Q4 FY23.