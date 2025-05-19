Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 25.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 124.03 croreNet profit of Geekay Wires declined 25.25% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 124.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.00% to Rs 36.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 458.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales124.0398.71 26 458.31411.55 11 OPM %5.447.35 -4.768.86 - PBDT11.0315.80 -30 55.0960.21 -9 PBT8.9614.29 -37 47.7254.81 -13 NP7.379.86 -25 36.2339.38 -8
