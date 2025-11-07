R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 11.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 498.62 croreNet profit of R Systems International declined 11.23% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 498.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 444.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales498.62444.09 12 OPM %14.4615.37 -PBDT70.1068.22 3 PBT53.4951.65 4 NP35.3439.81 -11
