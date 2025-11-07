Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit rises 625.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit rises 625.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Jetking Infotrain rose 625.53% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.165.97 20 OPM %23.1813.07 -PBDT3.981.09 265 PBT3.410.47 626 NP3.410.47 626

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solapur Yadeshi Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Solapur Yadeshi Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 17300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 17300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon