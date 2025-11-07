Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit rises 625.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 7.16 croreNet profit of Jetking Infotrain rose 625.53% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.165.97 20 OPM %23.1813.07 -PBDT3.981.09 265 PBT3.410.47 626 NP3.410.47 626
