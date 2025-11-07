Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.40% to Rs 56.98 croreNet profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 34.40% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales56.9876.38 -25 OPM %41.7740.14 -PBDT17.8726.12 -32 PBT16.9925.39 -33 NP13.0819.94 -34
