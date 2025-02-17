R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 448.96 croreNet profit of R Systems International declined 14.98% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 448.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 416.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.37% to Rs 131.18 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.11 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 1741.73 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1684.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Dec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales448.96416.32 8 1741.731684.52 3 OPM %15.7115.02 -14.7514.95 - PBDT72.1561.41 17 256.88254.43 1 PBT56.6544.49 27 191.50200.02 -4 NP39.0045.87 -15 131.18140.11 -6
