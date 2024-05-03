R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 23.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 416.64 croreNet profit of R Systems International declined 23.30% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 416.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales416.64404.07 3 OPM %12.8013.44 -PBDT52.9557.92 -9 PBT36.3947.80 -24 NP27.4935.84 -23
