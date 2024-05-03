Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 138.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 159.70 croreNet profit of Arka Fincap rose 138.92% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 159.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 69.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.08% to Rs 563.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
