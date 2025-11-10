Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 74.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 133.05 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 74.01% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 133.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales133.05131.48 1 OPM %19.3214.69 -PBDT25.3518.31 38 PBT24.9017.83 40 NP18.4110.58 74
