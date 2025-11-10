Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 806.87 crore

Net Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 806.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales806.87660.97 22 OPM %8.865.84 -PBDT57.491.25 4499 PBT-13.61-57.99 77 NP-8.87-56.51 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 152.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 152.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Securities standalone net profit declines 46.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Securities standalone net profit declines 46.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon