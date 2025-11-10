V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 806.87 croreNet Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 806.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 660.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales806.87660.97 22 OPM %8.865.84 -PBDT57.491.25 4499 PBT-13.61-57.99 77 NP-8.87-56.51 84
