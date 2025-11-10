Cholamandalam Securities standalone net profit declines 46.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.47% to Rs 21.98 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Securities declined 46.33% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.47% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.9828.72 -23 OPM %24.3930.01 -PBDT3.185.45 -42 PBT2.514.82 -48 NP1.903.54 -46
