Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs steady near two and half month low

US dollar index speculative longs steady near two and half month low

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

US dollar index speculators somewhat steadied following a sharp reduction in net long position to a 2 and half month low after posting a three-week high in the week prior, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 7468 contracts in the data reported through March 25, 2025, showing a small rise of 280 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Net claims of non-residents on India up US$ 11 billion during Q3FY25 to stand at US$ 364.5 billion in Dec-24

Net claims of non-residents on India up US$ 11 billion during Q3FY25 to stand at US$ 364.5 billion in Dec-24

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 64% YoY in March

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 64% YoY in March

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

Ola Electric records 23,430 registrations in Mar'25

Ola Electric records 23,430 registrations in Mar'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon