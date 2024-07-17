Radico Khaitan launches Sangam World Malt Whisky in India

Rampur Distillery's Sangam World Malt Whisky has swiftly risen to prominence, clinching a gold medal at the John Barleycorn Awards and at the Beverage Tasting Institute, BTI Luxury Spirits Award 2023, both hosted in the United States of America.

The newest edition of the World Malt Whisky in the Radico portfolio 'Sangam' is derived from the Hindi word meaning "confluence," which symbolises the seamless blend of Eastern tradition and Western whisky-making expertise. Praised globally, Sangam is renowned for its meticulous fusion of premium malts sourced from Europe and the New World. Its nuanced flavours and smooth finish have captivated whisky connoisseurs worldwide, reinforcing Radico Khaitan's reputation for excellence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Radico Khaitan has introduced the award-winning Sangam World Malt Whisky to the Indian market. Launched just a year ago, Sangam has already garnered international acclaims, and its arrival in India marks a significant milestone in its remarkable journey. Whisky enthusiasts across the country eagerly await the debut of this celebrated whisky, renowned for its outstanding quality and numerous prestigious awards.