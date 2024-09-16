Radico Khaitan Ltd gains for fifth session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2113.3, up 3.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.23% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% gain in NIFTY and a 23.63% gain in the Nifty FMCG. Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2113.3, up 3.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25374.05. The Sensex is at 82944.41, up 0.06%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 24.4% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 65062.8, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 101.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News