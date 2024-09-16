Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kohinoor Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kohinoor Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd and Arihant Capital Markets Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2024.
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd and Arihant Capital Markets Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2024.
Kohinoor Foods Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 46.82 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14713 shares in the past one month.
 
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 22.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.07 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aarti Surfactants Ltd spiked 18.49% to Rs 760. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2463 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Green Tech Ltd gained 17.53% to Rs 65.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd spurt 13.78% to Rs 121.68. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

