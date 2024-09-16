Business Standard
Euro net long speculative positions ease slightly

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 81433 contracts in the data reported through September 10, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 18585 net long contracts.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

