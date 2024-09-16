Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks extend uptrend

US stocks extend uptrend

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. The major averages on Wall Street all finished the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 297.01 points or 0.7 percent to 41,393.78, the Nasdaq climbed 114.30 points or 0.7 percent to 17,683.98 and the S&P 500 rose 30.26 points or 0.5 percent to 5,626.02.
For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared by 6.0 percent, the S&P 500 shot up by 4.0 percent and the Dow surged by 2.6 percent. Tech and semiconductor stocks led the rally, with Super Micro Computer and ARM Holdings rising 3.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Microsoft rose 0.8%, Google gained 1.8%, and Uber surged 6.4%. Boeing shares dropped 3.7% after the companys largest labor union went on strike, disrupting airplane assembly at several factories. Adobe also saw a significant decline, tumbling 8.5% following a disappointing earnings outlook.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Optimism about the outlook for interest rates contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday and is almost universally expected to lower interest rates by at least 25 basis points.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates 4th edition of renewable energy investors meet in Gandhinagar

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pull back from record highs, trade flat; FMCG, FS, IT drag

Gold

US Fed rate cut: MCX Gold eyes new high; Silver can zoom to Rs 1,00,000

India vs Bangladesh Test series 2024

India vs Bangladesh 2024 Tests full schedule, squads, tickets, streaming

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs CHN at 1 PM IST; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon