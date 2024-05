Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Radico Khaitan announced that Morpheus Brandy has achieved sales of 1 Million cases for consecutive years. Named after the Greek God of dreams, Morpheus Brandy stands as a leader in the industry and the first premium brandy to reach this milestone. With the 'Dare to Dream' spirit, Morpheus Brandy has captured an impressive 64% share of the premium brandy market in India, further solidifying this remarkable achievement.