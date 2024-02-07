Sensex (    %)
                        
Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 134.98% to Rs 61.87 crore
Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 134.98% to Rs 61.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales61.8726.33 135 OPM %4.85-3.84 -PBDT2.99-1.22 LP PBT1.07-3.66 LP NP1.29-4.57 LP
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

