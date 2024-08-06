Raghuvir Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 75.21 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 75.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.75.2159.074.082.342.911.210.71-0.710.52-0.81