Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 263.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.96% to Rs 601.67 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 263.22% to Rs 144.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.96% to Rs 601.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 362.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales601.67362.53 66 OPM %31.7415.97 -PBDT209.7770.79 196 PBT195.8156.60 246 NP144.4939.78 263
