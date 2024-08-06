Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 96.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 652.17 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 96.44% to Rs 25.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 652.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 576.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.652.17576.456.275.9244.0129.9732.5516.9125.3612.91