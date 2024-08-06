Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 35.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 2166.84 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 35.12% to Rs 202.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 2166.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1768.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2166.841768.34 23 OPM %14.2711.86 -PBDT322.25239.81 34 PBT274.80201.73 36 NP202.54149.90 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content