Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 35.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 2166.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 35.12% to Rs 202.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 2166.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1768.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2166.841768.3414.2711.86322.25239.81274.80201.73202.54149.90