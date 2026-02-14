Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.86% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 350.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 88.86% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.804.1319.6213.561.931.051.120.160.990.22

