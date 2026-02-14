Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 111.26% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 156.79% to Rs 235.45 croreNet profit of Asian Energy Services rose 111.26% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 156.79% to Rs 235.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales235.4591.69 157 OPM %11.9114.25 -PBDT28.3415.66 81 PBT24.0011.21 114 NP17.458.26 111
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST