Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 111.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Asian Energy Services rose 111.26% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 156.79% to Rs 235.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.235.4591.6911.9114.2528.3415.6624.0011.2117.458.26

