Rail Vikas Nigam announced that KRDCL-RVNL JV has received Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for provision of Automatic Signalling on Ernakulam JN (ERS) - Vallattol Nagar (VTK) Section on B-Route of Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway. The value of the work order is Rs 156.47 crore with RVNL's share being 49%.