Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

MMTC Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd spiked 12.73% to Rs 389.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

MMTC Ltd surged 10.99% to Rs 63.83. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd soared 9.14% to Rs 132.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd added 7.61% to Rs 383.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd advanced 7.53% to Rs 183.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
