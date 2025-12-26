Friday, December 26, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon wins bid for establishment of a 400/220/33 kV AIS sub-station at Mekhali

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for establishment of a 400/220/33 kV AIS sub-station at Mekhali

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for Establishing 400 kV Sub-station at Mekhali along with associated transmission lines (Belagavi District), Karnataka for a period of 35 years from Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The project involves establishment of a 400/220/33 kV AIS sub-station at Mekhali along with associated 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, to be executed on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO wraps up with 5.21x subscription

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO wraps up with 5.21x subscription

RBI to conduct USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of three years

RBI to conduct USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of three years

Volumes spurt at Page Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Page Industries Ltd counter

JK Cement declared preferred bidder for Kishanpura Limestone Block in Rajasthan

JK Cement declared preferred bidder for Kishanpura Limestone Block in Rajasthan

NMDC gains after inking MoU with Colorado School of Mines for mining research

NMDC gains after inking MoU with Colorado School of Mines for mining research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentZelenskyy on Russia Ukraine Peace DealUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon